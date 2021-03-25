Centaur Price Reaches $0.0188 (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last week, Centaur has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. Centaur has a total market cap of $16.33 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for $0.0188 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $236.19 or 0.00454453 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00057715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.32 or 0.00175709 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.33 or 0.00799137 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00049961 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00075102 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Centaur

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,083,333 coins. Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur

Buying and Selling Centaur

