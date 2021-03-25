Chain Guardians (CGG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.62 Million

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded down 15.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Chain Guardians coin can currently be purchased for about $2.56 or 0.00004928 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chain Guardians has a total market capitalization of $24.62 million and $2.62 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chain Guardians has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $236.19 or 0.00454453 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00057715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.32 or 0.00175709 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.33 or 0.00799137 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00049961 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00075102 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Chain Guardians Coin Profile

Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,612,467 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

Chain Guardians Coin Trading

