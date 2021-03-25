Chargepoint (NYSE:CHPT) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chargepoint (NYSE:CHPT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CHPT. Cowen began coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Get Chargepoint alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHPT traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,401,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,994,004. Chargepoint has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $49.48.

ChargePoint, Inc operates a network of electric vehicle charging stations in California. ChargePoint, Inc was formerly known as Coulomb Technologies, Inc and changed its name to ChargePoint, Inc in December 2012. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Campbell, California. It has additional offices in Arizona, Germany, India, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Chargepoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chargepoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.