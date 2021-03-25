Charles Donald Harvey Henaire Purchases 12,300 Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Stock

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire purchased 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$27.13 per share, with a total value of C$333,674.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$709,370.07.

GWO traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$33.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,604,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,471. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$19.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.85. The stock has a market cap of C$30.84 billion and a PE ratio of 10.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$31.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63, a current ratio of 15.84 and a quick ratio of 13.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

GWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. CSFB boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$36.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective (down previously from C$37.00) on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

