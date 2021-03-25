Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 849 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.30% of CoStar Group worth $109,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. YCG LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,601,000. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total transaction of $6,177,869.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 price target (up from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $904.58.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $804.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.95 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $857.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $868.60. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $517.16 and a 12 month high of $952.76. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $444.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

