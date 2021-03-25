Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $108.83 Million Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,622 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.54% of SVB Financial Group worth $108,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 195.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.69.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total transaction of $5,554,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 1,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.66, for a total transaction of $662,098.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,311.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $487.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $136.63 and a 52 week high of $577.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $518.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $382.33.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.