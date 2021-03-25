Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,222,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,349 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.79% of Boston Properties worth $115,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 12.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,124,000 after purchasing an additional 17,642 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 27.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 14,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Truist cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.06.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $102.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.65. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $110.36.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.92%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

