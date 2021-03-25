Charles Skinner Sells 300,000 Shares of Marlowe plc (LON:MRL) Stock

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL) insider Charles Skinner sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 690 ($9.01), for a total value of £2,070,000 ($2,704,468.25).

Charles Skinner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Charles Skinner sold 471,751 shares of Marlowe stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 710 ($9.28), for a total transaction of £3,349,432.10 ($4,376,054.48).

Shares of Marlowe stock traded down GBX 17 ($0.22) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 704 ($9.20). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,484,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,306. Marlowe plc has a one year low of GBX 316 ($4.13) and a one year high of GBX 730 ($9.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of £439.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,400.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 664.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 592.07.

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

