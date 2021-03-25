Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.92

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.92 and traded as high as C$11.57. Chartwell Retirement Residences shares last traded at C$11.49, with a volume of 247,760 shares traded.

CSH.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.26, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.92.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 871.43%.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile (TSE:CSH.UN)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

