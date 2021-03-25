ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.69 Million

Analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) will announce $8.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.00 million and the lowest is $3.00 million. ChemoCentryx posted sales of $6.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full year sales of $62.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.40 million to $93.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $162.04 million, with estimates ranging from $139.10 million to $253.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%.

Several brokerages have commented on CCXI. TheStreet cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Shares of CCXI opened at $51.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.15 and a beta of 1.70. ChemoCentryx has a 12 month low of $37.13 and a 12 month high of $70.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 1,910 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $114,982.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,737,162.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 10,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $663,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152,139 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,967 shares of company stock valued at $5,878,829 over the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

