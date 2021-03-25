Chimpion (BNANA) Trading 11.8% Lower Over Last Week

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Chimpion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.30 or 0.00006296 BTC on exchanges. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $104.82 million and approximately $485,236.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Chimpion has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Chimpion

BNANA is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Chimpion Coin Trading

