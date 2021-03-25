China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.15

Shares of China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.15 and traded as high as $23.27. China Eastern Airlines shares last traded at $23.10, with a volume of 15,143 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CEA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised China Eastern Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. China Eastern Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in China Eastern Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,086,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in China Eastern Airlines by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in China Eastern Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $427,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in China Eastern Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $564,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 34,809.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 11,487 shares during the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile (NYSE:CEA)

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services. It is also involved in flight training; airline maintenance; the provision of import and export, investment, leasing, and consultation services; hotel services; the research and development of technology and products in the field of aviation; and e-commerce platform and ticket agent services.

