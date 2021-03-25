China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.15

Shares of China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.15 and traded as high as $23.27. China Eastern Airlines shares last traded at $23.10, with a volume of 15,143 shares traded.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CEA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised China Eastern Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. China Eastern Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.49.
China Eastern Airlines Company Profile (NYSE:CEA)
China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services. It is also involved in flight training; airline maintenance; the provision of import and export, investment, leasing, and consultation services; hotel services; the research and development of technology and products in the field of aviation; and e-commerce platform and ticket agent services.
