China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.87

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.87 and traded as high as $13.00. China Finance Online shares last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 52,082 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $29.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87.

China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter. China Finance Online had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 53.00%. The company had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Finance Online stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,901 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.42% of China Finance Online worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

About China Finance Online

China Finance Online Co Limited; together with its subsidiaries, provides web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China (PRC) and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

