China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.87

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.87 and traded as high as $13.00. China Finance Online shares last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 52,082 shares trading hands.
The company has a market cap of $29.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87.
China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter. China Finance Online had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 53.00%. The company had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter.
About China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC)
China Finance Online Co Limited; together with its subsidiaries, provides web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China (PRC) and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.
