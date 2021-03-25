Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Receives Buy Rating from Bloom Burton

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Bloom Burton in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

KDNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chinook Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

NASDAQ:KDNY opened at $18.04 on Monday. Chinook Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $21.68. The firm has a market cap of $760.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.72.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KDNY. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase III ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

