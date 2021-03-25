Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.69.

CB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CB opened at $156.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb has a twelve month low of $93.10 and a twelve month high of $179.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

