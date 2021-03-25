Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,934 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $21,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Chubb by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Chubb by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in Chubb by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $156.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $93.10 and a 1-year high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on CB shares. MKM Partners increased their target price on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.76.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $1,000,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,021 shares in the company, valued at $17,289,841.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

