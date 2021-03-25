Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,967,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 87,306 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 4.73% of Cintas worth $1,755,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Hyman Charles D boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.78.

Cintas stock opened at $335.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $341.15 and its 200-day moving average is $340.60. The company has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $158.89 and a 12 month high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

