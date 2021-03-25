Cipher Market Capitalization Tops $55,357.79 (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Cipher has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cipher has a total market cap of $55,357.79 and approximately $130,622.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cipher token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00073666 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002330 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000053 BTC.

JUIICE (JUI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Cipher Profile

Cipher (CPR) is a token. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,023,402 tokens. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

