Citigroup Boosts Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Price Target to $30.00

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UTZ. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

Shares of UTZ traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.15. 632,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,436. Utz Brands has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.98.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Utz Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

