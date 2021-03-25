Citigroup Raises General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target to $200.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.21.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of GD traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $180.06. 1,015,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,414,998. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.54 and a 200-day moving average of $151.91. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $121.67 and a 52 week high of $180.35. The stock has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.