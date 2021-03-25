Citigroup Raises ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Price Target to $44.00

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 377.22% from the company’s current price.

PRQR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ProQR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.86.

NASDAQ PRQR traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.22. 149,675,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,406,912. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.59. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $9.46. The firm has a market cap of $462.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $58,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 14.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase 1/2 stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase 1/2 aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

