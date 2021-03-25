Civitas (CIV) Trading 32% Lower Over Last Week

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Civitas has traded down 32% against the dollar. Civitas has a market cap of $62,516.65 and approximately $110.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00038075 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001623 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003743 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000038 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000376 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About Civitas

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,003,619 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Civitas

