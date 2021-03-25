Clarkson (LON:CKN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,513.46

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,513.46 ($32.84) and traded as high as GBX 2,610 ($34.10). Clarkson shares last traded at GBX 2,590 ($33.84), with a volume of 17,262 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CKN. Citigroup cut shares of Clarkson to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 2,920 ($38.15) to GBX 2,960 ($38.67) in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Clarkson from GBX 2,960 ($38.67) to GBX 2,756 ($36.01) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Clarkson to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,920 ($38.15) to GBX 2,960 ($38.67) in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,869 ($37.48).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,573.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,513.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £787.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a GBX 54 ($0.71) dividend. This is a positive change from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $25.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.26%.

Clarkson Company Profile (LON:CKN)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

