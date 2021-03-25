Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,352 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Clearway Energy worth $13,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 272.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,327,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,786,000 after acquiring an additional 970,741 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 762,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,350,000 after acquiring an additional 428,956 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 323.8% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 307,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,817,000 after acquiring an additional 234,910 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 297,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,485,000 after acquiring an additional 106,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,246,000. 36.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Clearway Energy news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos bought 2,000 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $52,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,126. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CWEN. Wolfe Research raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearway Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

NYSE:CWEN traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.76. The stock had a trading volume of 22,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,492. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $37.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.81. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 71.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.75). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.00 million. Research analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.324 per share. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -1,300.00%.

Clearway Energy Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of October 12, 2020, it had contracted generation portfolio of 7,000 megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

