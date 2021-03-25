CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.96 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) will post sales of $1.96 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.97 billion and the lowest is $1.96 billion. CMS Energy reported sales of $1.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full year sales of $6.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $7.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.71 billion to $7.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.95.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, H2O AM LLP purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $61.44 on Thursday. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $49.22 and a 12 month high of $67.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.88%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

