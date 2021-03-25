Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $105.03

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$105.03 and traded as high as C$122.58. Cogeco Communications shares last traded at C$119.43, with a volume of 81,487 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$124.00 to C$129.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cogeco Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$123.64.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$5.72 billion and a PE ratio of 14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.73, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$116.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$105.03.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported C$2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$618.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$613.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cogeco Communications Inc. will post 9.0200003 EPS for the current year.

About Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.