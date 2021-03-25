Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,988 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 6,168 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $20,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 181,300 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $12,586,000 after buying an additional 84,700 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CTSH. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. William Blair upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $76.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $42.14 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The company has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.57 and a 200-day moving average of $75.67.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

