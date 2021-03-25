Coherent Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:COHR)

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 2,977 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 990% compared to the typical daily volume of 273 call options.

COHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank cut Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Benchmark lowered shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.56.

Get Coherent alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COHR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coherent during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Coherent in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COHR stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $257.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,240,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,086. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Coherent has a fifty-two week low of $92.40 and a fifty-two week high of $270.00.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The company had revenue of $326.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Coherent will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.