CoinDeal Token Market Cap Tops $1.26 Million (CDL)

CoinDeal Token (CURRENCY:CDL) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 25th. One CoinDeal Token coin can now be bought for $0.0269 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinDeal Token has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $458.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CoinDeal Token has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CoinDeal Token alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00025209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00048847 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.61 or 0.00642989 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00063678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00023943 BTC.

CoinDeal Token Coin Profile

CoinDeal Token is a coin. CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,842,401 coins. The Reddit community for CoinDeal Token is https://reddit.com/r/CoinDeal . The official website for CoinDeal Token is token.coindeal.com . CoinDeal Token’s official Twitter account is @coindeal_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coindeal is one of the largest exchanges in Europe with more than 40 cryptocurrencies pairs in offer, including the most popular ones such as: Ethereum, Bitcoin or Litecoin and FIAT currencies such as Euro (EUR), Dollar (USD), British pound (GBP), Polish zloty (PLN), Ruble (RUB), Swiss franc (CHF) and Korean won (KRW). The company actively provide its users with the opportunity to participate in the development of CoinDeal, so by voting for new cryptocurrency users can decide which of them will be added to the exchange. The platform has the highest SSL standard security integrated with Cloudflare functionality. User accounts are protected by a multi-level 2FA verification. For the withdrawal of funds, it is necessary to have an email confirmation, which is also required when using the platform with new IP addresses. 90% of user funds are stored on cold wallets protected by Multisignature. CoinDeal Token (CDL) is the Coindeal exchange native coin, which allows users to earn passive income when staking it under specific conditions. “

CoinDeal Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinDeal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinDeal Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinDeal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinDeal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinDeal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.