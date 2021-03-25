Coinlancer (CL) Price Hits $0.0264 on Exchanges

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Coinlancer has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $79,069.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Coinlancer has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One Coinlancer token can now be bought for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00025696 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00049541 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.46 or 0.00635656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00063500 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00023885 BTC.

Coinlancer (CL) is a token. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. Coinlancer’s official message board is medium.com/@coinlancer . Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Coinlancer’s official website is www.coinlancer.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLancer is a freelancing platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to mitigate the issues in the contemporary freelance. The platform will feature smart contracts based escrow mechanism to ease the interaction between clients and freelancers, fair dispute settlements, secure payments, less transaction fees, identity thief elimination, elimination of fake reviews and unbiased dispute resolution. CoinLancer token (CL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to pay fees when using the smart contract feature, and also will work as the medium of exchange between clients and freelancers. “

