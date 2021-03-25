Color Platform Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,053.00 (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0164 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Color Platform has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and $1,053.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52,478.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.51 or 0.00911821 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.13 or 0.00369932 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00062194 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001369 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000266 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000302 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.