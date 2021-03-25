Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Boosted by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,635 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. United Bank lifted its holdings in Comcast by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 34,625 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 169.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 84,179 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 52,965 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 63.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 36,184 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 14,046 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Comcast by 51.6% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,119,490 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $98,048,000 after buying an additional 721,524 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,137,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,015,258. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.78 and a one year high of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

