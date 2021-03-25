Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 662,250 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 395,568 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.24% of Community Bank System worth $41,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Community Bank System by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Community Bank System by 38.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at $1,352,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Community Bank System by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Community Bank System by 3.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

In related news, Director John Parente sold 7,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total transaction of $600,596.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,362,990.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 4,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $328,843.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,929 shares of company stock worth $1,476,778. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $75.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Community Bank System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.48 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

