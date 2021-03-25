Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651,546 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 90,534 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.26% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. worth $7,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,090,846 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after purchasing an additional 20,746 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter worth about $624,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 140,681 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 45,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,819 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 32,660 shares in the last quarter.

BVN stock opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $14.32.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $236.06 million during the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. On average, analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BVN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

