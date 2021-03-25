Comparing Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) and AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) and AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Infineon Technologies has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AXT has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

1.2% of Infineon Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of AXT shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of AXT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Infineon Technologies and AXT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infineon Technologies $9.60 billion 5.49 $412.38 million $0.33 122.27 AXT $83.26 million 5.57 -$2.60 million ($0.07) -160.43

Infineon Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than AXT. AXT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Infineon Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Infineon Technologies and AXT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infineon Technologies 0 6 8 0 2.57 AXT 0 1 3 0 2.75

AXT has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.48%. Given AXT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AXT is more favorable than Infineon Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Infineon Technologies and AXT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infineon Technologies 4.32% 8.24% 4.51% AXT -1.01% -0.46% -0.39%

Summary

Infineon Technologies beats AXT on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products. The company's Industrial Power Control segment provides bare dies, discrete IGBTs, driver ICs, SIC diodes, and IGBT modules and stacks for home appliances, industrial drives, industrial power supplies, industrial robotics, industrial vehicles, and traction, as well as for energy generation, storage, and transmission. Its Power & Sensor Systems segment offers gas sensors, MEMS microphones, and pressure sensors chips; discrete low-voltage, mid-voltage, and high-voltage power MOSFETs; control ICs; customized chips; GaN power switches; GPS low-noise amplifiers; low-voltage and high-voltage driver ICs; radar sensor ICs; RF antenna switches and power transistors; transient voltage suppressor diodes; and USB controllers for use in audio amplifiers, automotive electronics, BLDC motors, cellular communications infrastructure, electric vehicle charging stations, human machine interaction, high-reliability components, Internet of Things, LED and conventional lighting systems, mobile devices, and power management applications. The company's Connected Secure Systems segment provides connectivity solutions, embedded security controllers, microcontrollers, and security controllers for authentication, automotive, consumer electronics, government identification document, Internet of Things, mobile communication, payment system, ticketing, access control, and trusted computing applications. Infineon Technologies AG is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc. researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G. It also provides semi-insulating gallium arsenide (GaAs) substrates for applications in power amplifiers, direct broadcast television, transistors, satellite communications, and solar cells; and semi-conducting GaAs substrates that are used in 3-D sensing, data center communication, high brightness LEDs, lasers, near-infrared sensors, printer head lasers and LEDs, optical couplers, solar cells, and night vision goggles, as well as laser machining, cutting, and drilling. In addition, the company offers germanium (Ge) substrates for use in satellite solar cells, optical sensors and detectors, terrestrial concentrated photo voltaic cells, multi-junction solar cells for satellites, and infrared detectors. Further, it provides materials, including 4N raw gallium, 6N+ purified gallium, Boron trioxide, Gallium-Magnesium alloy, pyrolytic boron nitride (pBN) crucibles, and pBN insulating parts. AXT, Inc. sells its products through direct salesforce in the United States, China, and Europe, as well as through independent sales representatives and distributors in Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was formerly known as American Xtal Technology, Inc. and changed its name to AXT, Inc. in July 2000. AXT, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

