Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Shares Gap Up to $6.32

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.32, but opened at $6.51. Consolidated Communications shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 13,676 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a market cap of $516.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $326.12 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNSL. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 278.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

