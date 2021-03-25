Consolidated Water (CWCO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 1st. Analysts expect Consolidated Water to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CWCO stock opened at $13.18 on Thursday. Consolidated Water has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $16.69. The company has a market cap of $199.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is 60.71%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

