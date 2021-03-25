Constellation (DAG) Price Up 12.4% This Week

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. One Constellation token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0693 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Constellation has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $87.76 million and $2.55 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00025218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00048870 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.33 or 0.00642790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001902 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00063673 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00023946 BTC.

Constellation Token Profile

DAG is a token. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io . Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Buying and Selling Constellation

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

