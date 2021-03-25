Contentos (COS) Price Hits $0.0404

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Contentos has a total market cap of $121.38 million and approximately $156.26 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Contentos has traded up 29.4% against the dollar. One Contentos coin can currently be bought for $0.0404 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00025425 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00049089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.41 or 0.00638637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001929 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00063905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00024197 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,999,144,695 coins and its circulating supply is 3,004,558,978 coins. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Buying and Selling Contentos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

