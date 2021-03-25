Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 171,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,086,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,527,116,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,238,000 after buying an additional 4,489,121 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,382,000 after buying an additional 4,013,261 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $84,279,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,331,000 after buying an additional 1,740,932 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.70. The company had a trading volume of 534,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,031,806. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.65.

