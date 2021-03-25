Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Takes $5.94 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,940,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

IWM stock traded up $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $213.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,241,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,886,088. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $102.60 and a 12-month high of $234.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.91.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

