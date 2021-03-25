Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 49,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $730,152,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 60.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594,382 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 681.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,580,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,601,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289,614 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $50.60. 692,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,569,097. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.18.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

