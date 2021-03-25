Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,027 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,332 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $20,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COST traded up $4.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $342.16. 31,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,087,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $339.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $279.21 and a 12 month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.17.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total transaction of $323,520.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,639 shares in the company, valued at $7,755,104.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,069 shares of company stock worth $6,131,073. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

