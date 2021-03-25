COVER Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $34.81 Million (COVER)

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 25th. One COVER Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $575.08 or 0.01106502 BTC on exchanges. COVER Protocol has a market capitalization of $34.81 million and $2.63 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, COVER Protocol has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $236.19 or 0.00454453 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00057715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.32 or 0.00175709 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.33 or 0.00799137 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00049961 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00075102 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

COVER Protocol Profile

COVER Protocol’s total supply is 67,396 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,525 tokens. The official website for COVER Protocol is www.coverprotocol.com . COVER Protocol’s official message board is coverprotocol.medium.com

COVER Protocol Token Trading

