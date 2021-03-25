Covesting (COV) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $145,239.00

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last week, Covesting has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. Covesting has a total market capitalization of $10.02 million and approximately $145,239.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covesting token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00024534 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00049959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $331.80 or 0.00629407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001898 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00063445 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00023788 BTC.

About Covesting

Covesting (CRYPTO:COV) is a token. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/covesting . Covesting’s official website is covesting.io . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Covesting Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

