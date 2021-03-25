Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several research analysts have commented on COWN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Cowen in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cowen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

In other news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $559,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 226,408 shares in the company, valued at $9,049,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COWN. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 6.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cowen during the third quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Cowen by 210.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 65,975 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cowen during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,451,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Cowen by 111.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 560,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after purchasing an additional 294,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COWN traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,800. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.63. Cowen has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $43.17. The stock has a market cap of $896.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.51.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.05. Cowen had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $512.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.07 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cowen will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.48%.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

