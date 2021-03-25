Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) PT Raised to $60.00 at JMP Securities

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 79.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on COWN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Cowen in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cowen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Get Cowen alerts:

Shares of COWN stock traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $33.37. 2,463,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,828. The company has a market cap of $890.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Cowen has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $43.17.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $2.05. The business had revenue of $512.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.07 million. Cowen had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 21.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cowen will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cowen news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $559,580.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 226,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,049,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Cowen in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Cowen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cowen in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.