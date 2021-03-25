Cream (CRM) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Cream coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cream has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Cream has a total market capitalization of $47,225.77 and $1.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cream Profile

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

