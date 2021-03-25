Credit Suisse AG Acquires 218,317 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 57.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 596,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,317 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.18% of MGIC Investment worth $7,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in MGIC Investment by 16.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in MGIC Investment by 430.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in MGIC Investment by 304.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in MGIC Investment in the third quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTG opened at $12.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.59.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.73 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

