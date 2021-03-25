Credit Suisse AG Acquires 53,559 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,559 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.15% of Essent Group worth $7,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 29,966 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Essent Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Essent Group by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 11,572 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 250,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,263,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 14,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $656,003.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,679 shares in the company, valued at $7,664,400.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $230,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 211,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,743,979.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,373 shares of company stock worth $1,071,600 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $41.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.34. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $49.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.93.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $247.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.03 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 46.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ESNT shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essent Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

